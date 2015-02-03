Feb 3 Nico Rosberg had little to worry about in Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday, completing 151 trouble-free laps for Mercedes at Jerez, but did express concern about the uncertainty hanging over his home German Grand Prix.

Germany has a race scheduled for July 19 but neither the Nuerburgring nor Hockenheim circuit have so far agreed to host it.

Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone warned on Monday that the race was looking unlikely due to commercial reasons and past poor attendances at both venues but he was trying to rescue it.

Rosberg, whose mother is German and his father the Finnish world champion Keke, said he was saddened to hear that nothing was confirmed.

"For as long as I can remember, the German Grand Prix was part of the Formula One World Championship, so I really hope our Grand Prix will be held this year and beyond that," he said after the third day of testing in southern Spain.

"The fans deserve to have a great show every year because there are so many great supporters out there. Also there is plenty of Germany in F1, with us German drivers like (Ferrari's) Sebastian (Vettel), Hulk (Nico Hulkenberg) and myself, plus of course Mercedes-Benz," added the 29-year-old.

"So I really hope that Bernie and the promoters find a good solution for everybody."

Rosberg won last year's race at Hockenheim, becoming the first winner for Mercedes in Germany since Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954.

He was also the first German home winner for a German team since the championship started in 1950 but, despite his team's domination, only 52,000 people attended on race day. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)