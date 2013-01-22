Jan 22 Timo Glock will take part in a German Touring Car (DTM) test with BMW in Valencia this week after his departure from the Marussia Formula One team, BMW said on Tuesday.

"I have fond memories of my time with BMW Motorsport and am very excited about testing the BMW M3 DTM," the German said in a statement on the BMW website (www.bmw-motorsport.com).

"Furthermore, I am bound to see a few familiar faces in Valencia from my previous time with BMW. I am really looking forward to it."

BMW motorsport director Jens Marquardt worked with Glock, who started out as a teenager in Formula BMW and was BMW-Sauber's Formula One test driver in 2007, at the Toyota F1 team until the end of 2009.

Marussia announced on Monday that Glock, who had a contract for 2013, would not be driving for them this season after a mutually agreed separation due to financial reasons. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Clare Fallon)