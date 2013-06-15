Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 15 Jose Froilan Gonzalez, the 'Pampas Bull' who in 1951 became the first driver to win a Formula One world championship grand prix for Ferrari, has died in Buenos Aires at the age of 90, Argentine media reported on Saturday.
Gonzalez beat compatriot and five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio to win the 1951 British Grand Prix at Silverstone after making his championship debut with Maserati in Monaco a year earlier.
He also won the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race with Frenchman Maurice Trintignant in a works Ferrari in 1954.
The stocky Argentine's Formula One career spanned a decade, taking in 26 grands prix. His last appearance for Ferrari came in his home grand prix in 1960.
His two wins were both at Silverstone for Ferrari, with the second coming in 1954 when he ended the season as runner-up - a mere half a point clear of Britain's Mike Hawthorn - to Fangio who drove for both Maserati and Mercedes that year.
The Argentine also finished second on seven occasions and was third six times in an era when driver fatalities were commonplace.
In 2011, he was honoured by Ferrari on the 60th anniversary of his first win, with Fernando Alonso driving the 1950s Ferrari 375 race car around the Silverstone circuit. The Spaniard went on to win the grand prix for Ferrari later that day.
Gonzalez's death leaves Australian triple world champion Jack Brabham, now 87, as the oldest surviving Formula One race winner. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.