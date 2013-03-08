MADRID, March 8 The president of Spain's automobile federation, Carlos Gracia, said on Friday "we all make mistakes" after it emerged he was stripped of his licence after being caught driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Local media reported Gracia had been pulled over in Zaragoza in October and after failing an alcohol test was banned from driving until June this year.

"I made a mistake one day," Gracia told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope.

"I went out to celebrate my sister's birthday and had one drink too many," he added.

"The police stopped me. I hadn't had an accident but I was over the limit and they took away my licence." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)