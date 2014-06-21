All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
SPIELBERG Austria Valtteri Bottas of the Williams Formula One team turned in the fastest time in Saturday's final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, nipping Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and leaving championship leading Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in fifth.
With the sun only occasionally poking through overcast skies, Finland's Bottas posted a fast final lap to turn in a best time of 1 minute 09.848 seconds, besting Hamilton by 0.050 second.
Williams teammate Felipe Massa was third and Daniil Kvyat of Torro Rosso fourth ahead of Rosberg, who was 0.151 second off the pace, as six tenths of a second covered the top eight drivers.
Sergio Perez of Force India went wide off one turn and saw his car briefly go airborne on Saturday before recovering.
Hamilton had been comfortably quicker than Rosberg in free practice on Friday, when the two Mercedes were the only cars to lap in under one minute 10 seconds. The Briton is 22 points behind Germany's Rosberg after seven races.
Hamilton has won four races to Rosberg's two so far this season, but has also suffered two costly retirements.
Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix, the first in Austria in 11 years, starts at 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former world number one Ilie Nastase "racist" and applauded the International Tennis Federation for launching a probe into the remarks.