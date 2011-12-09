LONDON Dec 9 French driver Romain Grosjean will be Kimi Raikkonen's team mate at Lotus Renault next season, the Formula One team announced on Friday.

The news left Russian Vitaly Petrov, who raced for the team this year along with Brazilian Bruno Senna, looking for a seat for 2012.

"I am thrilled to be one of the team's race drivers in 2012. There's a big grin on my face at the prospect of getting behind the wheel of next year's car, and I feel very privileged to be given this opportunity," Grosjean said in a statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)