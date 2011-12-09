* Grosjean to partner Raikkonen
* Petrov and Senna looking for a seat
* Williams now the main focus of driver market
(Adds Total sponsorship and driver market details)
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, Dec 9 French driver Romain
Grosjean will return to the Formula One starting grid next
season as Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus team mate, the former Renault
Formula One team announced on Friday.
The news completed the team's race line-up and means both
Lotus drivers will be making comebacks, with Grosjean dropped by
Renault at the end of 2009 after seven grands prix as a
replacement.
Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion for Ferrari, has been
competing in the world rally championship for the past two
seasons.
The announcement left Russian Vitaly Petrov, who competed
for the team this year along with Brazilian Bruno Senna, looking
for a seat with only a few options available.
"I am thrilled to be one of the team's race drivers in
2012," said Grosjean, who was born in Geneva but now lives in
Paris, in a statement.
"There's a big grin on my face at the prospect of getting
behind the wheel of next year's car, and I feel very privileged
to be given this opportunity."
His contract was announced at the same time as a renewal of
the team's sponsorship with French oil giant Total, who have
backed Grosjean for more than six years.
Petrov, who had raced for the team for the past two years as
Russia's first F1 driver, had a contract for 2012 but his
manager had made clear in recent days that it was not a
watertight agreement.
Renault boss Eric Boullier thanked Petrov and Senna for
their contributions and wished them well while focusing on
Grosjean's potential.
"Romain has shown a lot of maturity in the past 12 months
both through his GP2 Series victory and his development as third
driver with us," he said.
"We were impressed when he drove for us in the first
practice sessions in Abu Dhabi and Brazil. We are confident that
drafting him in to one of our drivers' seats will help us in our
rebuilding process."
MORE COMPLETE
Grosjean raced for Renault in 2009 as a mid-season
replacement for Brazilian Nelson Piquet junior and won the GP2
support series this year.
His arrival means France, a country whose language permeates
the sport, will have at least two drivers racing in Formula One
next year after a barren period. Charles Pic has signed for
Marussia, formerly Virgin Racing.
"Announcing Romain as our race driver alongside Kimi is
great news and will help us achieve our aims of getting back to
the very top," said Gerard Lopez, chairman of the team's owners
Genii Capital.
Grosjean said he was a much more complete driver now.
"I feel that my successful season in GP2 Series has helped
me mature a lot," he said. "Returning to Enstone (the team
headquarters) as a race driver feels like coming home. I will
not disappoint."
There was no mention in the statement of Robert Kubica, the
Pole who is now out of contract with the team but would have
been their lead driver this year had he not suffered
life-threatening injuries in a rally crash.
Kubica missed all of this season and the team have said he
will not be ready for the start of the next campaign.
Grosjean's appointment leaves Williams as the main focus of
the driver market.
The former champions have confirmed Venezuelan Pastor
Maldonado as one race driver but Brazilian Rubens Barrichello
faces a strong challenge for the other place with Germany's
Adrian Sutil tipped to take it.
Force India have not yet named their lineup but are expected
to go with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Britain's Paul di
Resta.
HRT have a vacancy while Toro Rosso have a choice of four
Red Bull-backed drivers, including Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne.
One of those Red Bull drivers, Australian Daniel Ricciardo,
is in the frame to replace Italian Jarno Trulli at Caterham,
formerly Team Lotus.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)