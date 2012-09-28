Lewis Hamilton of Britain speaks to journalists after the qualifying session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Factbox on Lewis Hamilton, the 2008 Formula One world champion, who will switch from McLaren to Mercedes from next season:

* Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born on January 7, 1985 in Stevenage, England. His parents divorced when he was two.

* Hamilton's motorsport career started at the age of eight and he had won his first British karting championship by the time he was 10. Hamilton was signed up to McLaren's young driver programme on a development contract in 1998.

* After a string of successes in minor series, rookie Hamilton took his first Formula One victory in Canada in June 2007, becoming the first black driver to win a grand prix.

* Hamilton became Formula One's then youngest champion in 2008 at the age of 23 years and 301 days. He has won 20 grands prix.

* He failed to follow up his title success with McLaren and, after a number of controversies, Mercedes announced on Friday that they had signed the Briton from 2013 on a three-year deal, with Mexico's Sauber driver Sergio Perez replacing him at McLaren.

