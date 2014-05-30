LONDON May 30 Lewis Hamilton has cleared the air with Mercedes Formula One team mate Nico Rosberg after the title-chasing pair fell out at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The Briton, who lost the overall lead in the championship to Rosberg on Sunday after the German ended Hamilton's run of four wins in a row, took to Twitter on Friday to declare fences had been mended.

"We've been friends a long time and as friends we have our ups and downs. Today we spoke and we're cool, still friends #noproblem," declared the 2008 champion.

The Tweet was accompanied by a link to a photograph of the two, together on unicycles and smiling, from their teenage years.

The Briton had been distinctly unsmiling in Monaco after Rosberg took a controversial pole position and went on to win the showcase race for the second successive year.

Hamilton had suggested after qualifying that Rosberg had deliberately run wide in the final seconds, bringing out yellow warning flags and forcing him to slow when he might have gone faster than the German.

"We are not friends, we are colleagues," he had said after the race.

Rosberg, who has known Hamilton since they were team mates in karting, offered a different perspective on Sunday even if Hamilton had shunned him on the podium.

"We've always been friends, we always will be friends," the German had said. "But friends is a big word. What exactly is friends? We have a good relationship and work well together." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)