LONDON Dec 31 Williams co-founder Patrick
Head stepped down from the Formula One team's board on Saturday
after 34 years with the former champions.
Williams said in a statement that Head, 65, would remain a
board director of Williams Hybrid Power, a subsidiary that
develops flywheel technology for broader commercial use in buses
and trains.
"Patrick and I have been in partnership for 34 years. During
that time, he has been the leader of the technical team that has
won the majority of our race wins and championships," said team
principal Frank Williams.
"This is a remarkable legacy and one which will be treasured
and definitely not forgotten.
"Patrick is a very straightforward, hard working and truly
gifted engineer who comfortably operates at a world class level.
I will miss him very much, as I am sure his colleagues will, and
he will always be welcome at Grove."
Head founded the team in 1977 with Frank Williams and, as
technical director and head of engineering, helped them win 113
grands prix, nine constructors' championships and seven drivers'
titles between 1980 and 1997.
The team, who last won a race in 2004, is listed as Williams
Grand Prix Holdings after an initial public share offer in
Frankfurt in March.
Head sold more than half of his shares in Williams earlier
in the year, netting more than $50 million.
He told Reuters at last month's season-ending Brazilian
Grand Prix that he was ending his active involvement in the F1
team.
Last season was Williams' worst in the sport, with just five
points from 19 races and ninth place in the constructors'
standings.
"I certainly didn't have an ambition to stop my involvement
in Formula One with a season like this last one we've had behind
us," he said at Interlagos.
"But when I have a look at what specifically I can do to
assist (technical director) Mike Coughlan and (Chief Operations
Officer) Mark Gillan and (Head of Aerodynamics) Jason
Somerville, I came to the conclusion that it isn't really enough
to justify me carrying on doing the same thing."