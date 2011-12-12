LONDON Dec 12 Formula One stragglers HRT expect to have their new car ready for pre-season testing in February for the first time since they entered the sport in 2010.

The Spanish-owned team barely made the start of their debut season and were unable to do any laps with their new car this year until the opening Australian Grand Prix in March, where they failed to qualify.

"Despite the tight deadlines and a rule change for 2012 meaning that crash tests and chassis homologation procedures must be completed before any cars can test, the team is confident that the new car will be ready for pre-season testing in February," Hispania said in a statement on Monday.

The team said development of the Cosworth-powered 2012 car was being done at their technical office near Munich by a team of designers supervised by Jacky Eeckelaert and chief aerodynamicist Stephan Chosse.

Hispania have not scored a point in two seasons in Formula One. They have yet to complete their driver line-up, although Spanish veteran Pedro de la Rosa has been announced as one of their drivers.

Indian Narain Karthikeyan could also be in the frame. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)