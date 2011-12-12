LONDON Dec 12 Formula One stragglers HRT
expect to have their new car ready for pre-season testing in
February for the first time since they entered the sport in
2010.
The Spanish-owned team barely made the start of their debut
season and were unable to do any laps with their new car this
year until the opening Australian Grand Prix in March, where
they failed to qualify.
"Despite the tight deadlines and a rule change for 2012
meaning that crash tests and chassis homologation procedures
must be completed before any cars can test, the team is
confident that the new car will be ready for pre-season testing
in February," Hispania said in a statement on Monday.
The team said development of the Cosworth-powered 2012 car
was being done at their technical office near Munich by a team
of designers supervised by Jacky Eeckelaert and chief
aerodynamicist Stephan Chosse.
Hispania have not scored a point in two seasons in Formula
One. They have yet to complete their driver line-up, although
Spanish veteran Pedro de la Rosa has been announced as one of
their drivers.
Indian Narain Karthikeyan could also be in the frame.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)