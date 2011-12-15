LONDON Former Spanish Formula One driver Luis Perez-Sala was named on Thursday as the replacement for HRT team principal Kolin Kolles.

Kolles, a Germany-based Romanian, had led the financially-strapped Spanish team since they made their Formula One debut last year. His departure was announced on Wednesday.

"With the naming of Luis Perez-Sala at the fore of the team, HRT F1 team closes one chapter and begins a new one, which will hopefully come with new successes and satisfactions," HRT said in a statement.

Perez-Sala, 52, completed two seasons for Minardi, achieving his best result at the 1989 British Grand Prix when he finished sixth.

"We must be patient and keep in mind that we cannot expect to achieve great success in the short term," he said.

"But we can take a team forward that we can still feel proud of. The simple fact that Spain has a team at the pinnacle of motor sports is already a great feat."

