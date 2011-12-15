LONDON Dec 15 Former Spanish Formula One
driver Luis Perez-Sala was named on Thursday as the replacement
for HRT team principal Kolin Kolles.
Kolles, a Germany-based Romanian, had led the
financially-strapped Spanish team since they made their Formula
One debut last year. His departure was announced on Wednesday.
"With the naming of Luis Perez-Sala at the fore of the team,
HRT F1 team closes one chapter and begins a new one, which will
hopefully come with new successes and satisfactions," HRT said
in a statement.
Perez-Sala, 52, completed two seasons for Minardi, achieving
his best result at the 1989 British Grand Prix when he finished
sixth.
"We must be patient and keep in mind that we cannot expect
to achieve great success in the short term," he said.
"But we can take a team forward that we can still feel proud
of. The simple fact that Spain has a team at the pinnacle of
motor sports is already a great feat."
