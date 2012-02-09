Feb 9 Spanish Formula One team HRT, who this month signed Indian Narain Karthikeyan as one of their drivers, will not be able to try out their new car until next month's final pre-season test after it failed two crash tests.

The team, who used their old car for a two-day test at Jerez in southern Spain this week, said on Twitter they had not passed the mandatory tests "by a minor margin".

They passed 14 other tests and the chassis was also approved.

HRT, whose other driver is 40-year-old Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa, added that the failure would prevent them rolling out the new car at the second pre-season test in Barcelona later this month.

Under new regulations introduced this season, cars must have passed the FIA crash tests and have had their chassis approved before they can take part in regular testing.

The third and final test in Barcelona starts on March 1, with the season getting underway in Australia on March 18. HRT have yet to score a point in two seasons. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)