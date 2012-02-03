NEW DELHI Feb 3 Indian Formula One driver
Narain Karthikeyan will join Pedro de la Rosa to complete the
HRT line-up for the 2012 Formula One World Championship, the
Spanish team announced on Friday.
This will be the 35-year-old Chennai-born driver's second
season with the team. HRT replaced him with Red Bull-backed
Australian rookie Daniel Ricciardo midway through last year.
"Narain... will contribute continuity and stability," team
principal Luis Perez-Sala was quoted as saying in a statement.
"He is a quick, intuitive and secure driver who met his
expectations despite a lack of continuity last year. Of the
eight Grands Prix he contested in 2011, he only failed to finish
on one occasion and had a great performance in the last race he
took part in."
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Ossian Shine; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more motor racing stories