May 17 Scott Dixon hopes earning pole position for next Sunday's Indianapolis 500 is a good omen. The last time the Ganassi Racing driver took pole in 2008 he won the race.

Reigning series champion Will Power and Penske team mate Simon Pagenaud will start second and third for the 99th running of the Indy 500.

It was an unusual day at the track on Sunday as IndyCar Series officials changed the qualification procedures at about midday, the second change of the weekend.

The first was due to rain, the second a crash.

Ed Carpenter's car crashed hard in Turn 2 in practice, going airborne before landing upside down. Carpenter was not injured, but it was the third car to wreck this week.

This resulted in a five-hour, 15-minute delay and cars had horsepower reduced for qualifying.

Tony Kanaan sealed fourth place on the grid and will be joined in the second row by Helio Castroneves and Justin Wilson. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)