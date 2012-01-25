Jan 25 Brazilian Formula One driver Rubens Barrichello will test with the KV Racing Technology IndyCar team in Florida next week, Speed TV reported on Wednesday.

The channel's website said the 39-year-old, who has been replaced at Williams by compatriot Bruno Senna for this season, will test at Sebring with KV Racing's Brazilian Tony Kanaan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It cautioned however that it was not clear how seriously Barrichello was taking the test.

He and Kanaan are old friends but Barrichello, the most experienced driver in Formula One history, has said in the past that he has promised his wife he will never race on American ovals.

A spokesman for KV Racing, along with team co-owner Jimmy Vasser, declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Barrichello began racing in F1 in 1993, the year before his friend and mentor Ayrton Senna was killed in a crash at Imola, and has competed for Jordan, Stewart, Ferrari, Honda, Brawn and Williams.

A team mate to Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, in 2010 he became the first driver to compete in 300 Formula One races.

The Sao Paulo native has 11 career wins on the F1 circuit and 68 podiums.

