INDIANAPOLIS May 27Factbox on Scotland's Dario Franchitti who won the 96th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

* Born in Scotland in 1973, he began racing karts as a child and steadily worked his way through different race classes.

* He moved to the United States in 1997 to compete in CART series, winning his first race in Miami that season.

* In 2001, he is married Hollywood actress Ashley Judd.

* In 2003, he switched to IndyCar, and enjoyed great success, winning the driver's championship in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

* In 2007, he won the Indianapolis 500 for the first time when the race was shortened because of rain.

* He won again in 2010, just ahead of his close friend Dan Wheldon, who won last year's Indy 500 then was tragically killed in a race at Las Vegas.

* By winning his third race, Franchitti became just the 10th driver to win at least three times. (Compiled by Steve Keating and Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue and Gene Cherry)