INDIANAPOLIS May 27Factbox on Scotland's Dario
Franchitti who won the 96th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.
* Born in Scotland in 1973, he began racing karts as a child
and steadily worked his way through different race classes.
* He moved to the United States in 1997 to compete in CART
series, winning his first race in Miami that season.
* In 2001, he is married Hollywood actress Ashley Judd.
* In 2003, he switched to IndyCar, and enjoyed great
success, winning the driver's championship in 2007, 2009, 2010
and 2011.
* In 2007, he won the Indianapolis 500 for the first time
when the race was shortened because of rain.
* He won again in 2010, just ahead of his close friend Dan
Wheldon, who won last year's Indy 500 then was tragically killed
in a race at Las Vegas.
* By winning his third race, Franchitti became just the 10th
driver to win at least three times.
