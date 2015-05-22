INDIANAPOLIS May 22 Jittery motorsports fans were bracing for a risky Indianapolis 500 on Sunday with a crash-filled buildup to the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' leaving a mix of excitement and dread hanging over the famed Brickyard.

The sprawling 2.5 mile oval has been the scene of plenty of motor racing magic over the decades but it has also known its share of tragedy, and Sunday's 99th edition has produced as much apprehension as anticipation following a spate of spectacular high speed crashes.

A uniquely American event held on the Memorial holiday weekend, the 500 has long been recognised as motor sport's most dangerous race.

Since 1966 there have been 17 deaths in IndyCar (which includes the series' previous incarnations as Champ Car, CART and Indy Racing League). Nine alone have come at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This May the track has lived up to its treacherous reputation with some of the series' most experienced drivers leaving the track in an ambulance, elevating concern over new aero kits delivered to teams just weeks earlier.

Three-time 500 winner Helio Castroneves, two-time pole winner Ed Carpenter and Josef Newgarden and James Hinchcliffe, both IndyCar race winners this season, all were involved in frightening crashes when their cars became airborne and slammed into the wall.

Castroneves, Carpenter and Newgarden all walked away unscathed and will be on the grid on Sunday but Hinchcliffe will watch the race from the hospital after suffering a serious leg injury.

While the incidents have left fans on edge, drivers have accepted the risk as part of doing business at the speedway.

"There are always a lot of things that can happen but if guys get caught up in that, they are going to fail," said Carpenter, pole sitter in 2013 and 2014. "We have to focus on our job and be prepared for that.

"It has obviously not been as smooth a month as we've had in the past, but I still have a great team and a great car and you can win this race from anywhere.

"Starting from the pole, you can call that an advantage but that hasn't worked the last two years so we'll try it from 12th."

Scott Dixon will launch his bid for a second Indy 500 title from where he won his first in 2008 - the pole.

A three-time IndyCar champion, the low-key New Zealander has been one of the series' most consistent performers, posting at least one victory in 12 of the past 13 seasons, including win number 35 earlier this year in Long Beach.

Dixon will be joined on the front row by two members of the powerhouse Penske Racing team with Australian Will Power qualifying second fastest and Frenchman Simon Pagenaud third.

Castroneves will put his name up for membership into the Brickyard's most exclusive club again when he goes for a record equally fourth 500 win.

A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears are the only men to visit the Brickyard Victory Lane four times.

The aging club looked ready to add some new blood last year until American Ryan Hunter-Reay powered past Castroneves at the start of the final lap and won a dramatic drag race to the finish, crossing less than a car length apart.

"It is the motivation to make it better this year," said Castroneves. "I do believe it is going to be more exciting than last year." (Editing by Gene Cherry)