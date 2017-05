Aug 24 British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson died on Monday after suffering a severe head injury during a wreck in the closing laps of a race on Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, IndyCar officials said. He was 37.

"This is a monumentally sad day for IndyCar and the motorsports community as a whole," Mark Miles, chief executive officer of Hulman & Co, the parent of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said in a statement. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney)