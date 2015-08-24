Aug 24 British IndyCar driver Justin Wilson remained in a coma on Monday after suffering a severe head injury during a wreck in the closing laps of a race on Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, IndyCar officials said.

Wilson, a former Formula One driver and seven-time winner in IndyCar racing, was in critical condition at a hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to an IndyCar statement.

"IndyCar continues to send its thoughts and prayers to the family and thanks the entire motorsports community for the outpouring of support," the statement read.

The car driven by Wilson careened out of control and into a wall after being hit by a large piece of debris from an accident ahead of him on the track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Wilson, 37, is from Sheffield, England, and lives in Longmont, Colorado.

