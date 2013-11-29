LONDON Nov 29 Malaysian Jazeman Jaafar carried out a Formula One driver evaluation test with the Mercedes team at Silverstone circuit on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who is backed by the team's Malaysian oil company partner Petronas, was at the wheel of a 2011 car that he drove in a Kuala Lumpur street event in March and at a Silverstone filming day in June.

"I have always known I want to reach the height of F1 but, if I had any doubts, after today I just want it even more," said the Malaysian, who has raced in both British Formula Three and Formula Renault 3.5 this year.

Malaysia, which hosts a round of the Formula One championship, has only ever had one grand prix driver - Alex Yoong, who competed for now-defunct Minardi without scoring a point in 2001-02. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)