LONDON Jan 24 Spaniard Daniel Juncadella will
be Force India's Formula One reserve driver this season while
also competing in the German Touring Car championship (DTM) with
Mercedes, the team announced on Friday.
Force India, who have Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Mexican
Sergio Perez as race drivers, use Mercedes engines.
Juncadella, 22, will take part in several Friday practice
sessions and attend all races as well as working on the factory
simulator.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for me to learn and will
hopefully take me a step closer to eventually racing in Formula
One," said the Spaniard, the 2012 European Formula Three
champion who tested with Williams last year.
Britain's James Calado was Force India's reserve last year.
Several other drivers, including Hulkenberg and Frenchman Jules
Bianchi, have used the role as a stepping stone to a Formula One
race seat.
