LONDON Jan 24 Spaniard Daniel Juncadella will

be Force India's Formula One reserve driver this season while

also competing in the German Touring Car championship (DTM) with

Mercedes, the team announced on Friday.

Force India, who have Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Mexican

Sergio Perez as race drivers, use Mercedes engines.

Juncadella, 22, will take part in several Friday practice

sessions and attend all races as well as working on the factory

simulator.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me to learn and will

hopefully take me a step closer to eventually racing in Formula

One," said the Spaniard, the 2012 European Formula Three

champion who tested with Williams last year.

Britain's James Calado was Force India's reserve last year.

Several other drivers, including Hulkenberg and Frenchman Jules

Bianchi, have used the role as a stepping stone to a Formula One

race seat.

