Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan walks past the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Japan's ex-Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi will compete in this year's FIA World Endurance Championship as the first Asian to race for Ferrari.

Ferrari said Kobayashi, who lost his seat with the Sauber F1 team at the end of last year, would drive a GT car for the AF Corse team with his first event the Silverstone six hours on April 14.

"I really hope I can aim for the title," the 26-year-old told the Ferrari website (www.ferrari.com).

Kobayashi was his country's sole driver in Formula One last year, finishing third in his home race at Suzuka. The new season starts in Australia this weekend without a Japanese on the grid for the first time since 2003.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)