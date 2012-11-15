Renault Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Poland arrives at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

ROME Poland's Robert Kubica, whose Formula One racing career was interrupted by a near-fatal rally crash in 2011, hopes to return to the track soon although his arm is still not ready for single-seaters.

"For the, let's say future, I don't have any plans up until now. In the end, I am still at the stage of rehabilitation but for sure I would love to compete in a high level championship, or in a rally or on a circuit," he told Reuters on Thursday.

Kubica suffered severe arm and hand injuries in the crash in February last year but has expressed a desire to return to Formula One.

The Pole was speaking ahead of a rally in Italy where he is getting behind the wheel for Citroen although Kubica said he was taking things slowly for now.

"Let's see, until now I did some rallies, I did some testing on the race track and I hope my hand will improve and my general condition will improve," said the former BMW-Sauber and Renault F1 driver who won two minor rallies in Italy in September .

Kubica said he had driven some high performance cars recently but the condition of his arm did not allow him to test in single seaters and there was no immediate prospect of a return to the top level.

"It is has been a long time unfortunately (since) I stopped with Formula One, so my contacts are very limited because in all these months I have been concentrating on coming back and getting my health and body back to the best condition," he said.

Kubica is also due to take part in the Rallye du Var in France next weekend. (Reporting by Eleanor Biles; Editing by Alison Wildey)