HELSINKI Dec 14 Former Finnish Formula
One driver and Le Mans winner Jyrki Jarvilehto, who raced as JJ
Lehto, was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and four months
in jail for a drunken boat accident which killed his friend.
Finland's Lansi-Uudenmaan district court said that
Jarvilehto was drunk and speeding on his boat in June 2010, when
it hit a bridge support pillar in a canal in Raasepori, southern
Finland.
Jarvilehto denied he was driving the boat when the crash
happened, although the court said the victim's injuries
indicated he was a passenger and Jarvilehto was the driver.
He is appealing the sentence, his lawyer told Finnish news
agency STT.
The 45-year-old, managed by compatriot and 1982 world
champion Keke Rosberg, drove in Formula One between 1989 and
1994.
His best result was a third place in a Dallara Judd in the
1991 San Marino Grand Prix.
The Finn also raced for Onyx, Sauber and Benetton in his 62
race F1 career before switching to sportscars and winning the Le
Mans 24 Hours race in 1995 and 2005 with McLaren and Audi
respectively.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen, editing by Alan Baldwin)