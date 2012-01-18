(Adds Le Mans reaction)
PARIS Jan 18 Former winners Peugeot will
not enter this year's Le Mans 24 Hours race after announcing on
Wednesday that they had pulled out of the new FIA world
endurance championship for financial reasons.
"This decision has been taken in the context of a difficult
economic environment in Europe," the French carmaker said in a
statement on the company website. "Peugeot has chosen to
concentrate resources on its sales performance in 2012."
Peugeot last won Le Mans in 2009, with their diesel cars
finishing second, third, fourth and fifth behind the number two
Audi last year.
Audi have won the race 10 times in the last 12 years.
PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-biggest car maker, is
struggling to rein in costs and revive flagging sales after a
series of profit warnings. In October, Chief Executive Philippe
Varin announced plans to save an additional 800 million euros
($1.03 billion) this year, including some 6,000 job cuts.
Jean Todt, president of the governing International
Automobile Federation (FIA) who managed Peugeot's team when the
carmaker won Le Mans in 1992 and 1993, was disappointed by the
decision.
"To lose such a strong player like Peugeot is bad news,
indicating what a tough period the automotive industry is going
through, and this group in particular," he said in a statement.
"I believe that it is especially true that in tough times
one should find ways of expressing full commitment, rather than
pulling out.
"But we can only respect their choice and hope that they can
come back soon at the highest level of motorsport."
While Peugeot will not have a works team at Le Mans, Toyota
have already announced their return to the endurance classic
after a 13-year absence.
The Japanese company, who finished runners-up to BMW in
1999, plans to compete in this year's 80th edition of the race
with a petrol hybrid car.
Le Mans organisers and endurance championship promoters the
Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) said in a statement it
regretted Peugeot's departure but the race remained in good
health.
Wednesday also marked the closing date for entries to both
Le Mans and the World Endurance Championship and the ACO said it
had received many applications, including from major
manufacturers.
The list of competitors will be published on Feb. 2.
"It is a big disappointment for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and
the FIA World Endurance Championship, which begins in the year
2012; A competition created at the request of manufacturers in
general and in particular Peugeot," said ACO President
Jean-Claude Plassart.
"No doubt the hundreds of thousands of fans who flock to the
24 Hours of Le Mans each year and millions of viewers who follow
will regret the absence of the Peugeot lions."
($1=0.7800 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Alan Baldwin in London,
editing by Pritha Sarkar)