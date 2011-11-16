Nov 16 Ferrari gave American youngster Michael Lewis a test in their 2009 Formula One car on Wednesday as a reward for his performance in this year's Italian Formula Three series.

The 20-year-old Californian was rookie of the year in a championship won by Italian Sergio Campana, who also tested the F60 car at the Vallelunga track near Rome in a programme run by the Ferrari Driver Academy.

"There is no doubt that Formula 3 is an extraordinary school allowing me to reach this moment," said Lewis in a Ferrari statement. "It is fantastic to have this experience behind the wheel of a Ferrari Formula One car.

"It is a dream for everyone, and it is also for an American like me". (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)