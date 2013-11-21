Nov 21 South Korean-based consumer electronics group LG announced on Thursday the end of a five-year global partnership deal with Formula One.

A statement, issued on behalf of the world's second biggest television maker ahead of this weekend's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix, said LG would be "refocusing its sponsorship strategy towards regional platforms from 2014 onwards".

LG signed a deal with Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone in November 2008 to be a technology partner with the company's branding on the international broadcast feed and timekeeping systems.

Rolex are now Formula One's official timekeeper after announcing a deal last December. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)