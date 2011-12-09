LONDON, Dec 9 Formula One team lineups for 2012 after Lotus on Friday announced French driver Romain Grosjean would race for them. Race numbers are as assigned so far by governing FIA: - RED BULL 1 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) 2 - Mark Webber (Australia) - MCLAREN 3 - Jenson Button (Britain) 4 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain) - FERRARI 5 - Fernando Alonso (Spain) 6 - Felipe Massa (Brazil) - MERCEDES 7 - Michael Schumacher (Germany) 8 - Nico Rosberg (Germany) - LOTUS 9 - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) 10- Romain Grosjean (France) - FORCE INDIA 11 - TBA 12 - TBA - SAUBER 14 - Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) 15 - Sergio Perez (Mexico) - TORO ROSSO 16 - TBA 17 - TBA - WILLIAMS Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) TBA - CATERHAM 20 - Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) 21 - Jarno Trulli (Italy) - HRT Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) TBA - MARUSSIA 24 - Timo Glock (Germany) 25 - Charles Pic (France) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Pilcher)