LONDON, Dec 9 Formula One team lineups for
2012 after Lotus on Friday announced French driver Romain
Grosjean would race for them. Race numbers are as assigned so
far by governing FIA:
-
RED BULL
1 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
2 - Mark Webber (Australia)
-
MCLAREN
3 - Jenson Button (Britain)
4 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
-
FERRARI
5 - Fernando Alonso (Spain)
6 - Felipe Massa (Brazil)
-
MERCEDES
7 - Michael Schumacher (Germany)
8 - Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
LOTUS
9 - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
10- Romain Grosjean (France)
-
FORCE INDIA
11 - TBA
12 - TBA
-
SAUBER
14 - Kamui Kobayashi (Japan)
15 - Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
TORO ROSSO
16 - TBA
17 - TBA
-
WILLIAMS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
TBA
-
CATERHAM
20 - Heikki Kovalainen (Finland)
21 - Jarno Trulli (Italy)
-
HRT
Pedro de la Rosa (Spain)
TBA
-
MARUSSIA
24 - Timo Glock (Germany)
25 - Charles Pic (France)
