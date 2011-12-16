Motor racing-Growing up fast, Stroll scores first points
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
LONDON, Dec 16 Formula One team lineups for 2012 after Force India named Britain's Paul di Resta and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg on Friday. Race numbers are as assigned so far by governing FIA: - RED BULL 1 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) 2 - Mark Webber (Australia) - MCLAREN 3 - Jenson Button (Britain) 4 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain) - FERRARI 5 - Fernando Alonso (Spain) 6 - Felipe Massa (Brazil) - MERCEDES 7 - Michael Schumacher (Germany) 8 - Nico Rosberg (Germany) - LOTUS 9 - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) 10- Romain Grosjean (France) - FORCE INDIA 11-Paul di Resta (Britain) 12-Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - SAUBER 14 - Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) 15 - Sergio Perez (Mexico) - TORO ROSSO Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Jean-Eric Vergne (France) - WILLIAMS Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) TBA - CATERHAM 20 - Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) 21 - Jarno Trulli (Italy) - HRT Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) TBA - MARUSSIA 24 - Timo Glock (Germany) 25 - Charles Pic (France) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.