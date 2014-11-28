BRIEF-London police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud
LONDON Nov 28 Confirmed Formula One driver lineups for 2015 after Toro Rosso announced on Friday that Spaniard Carlos Sainz junior would race for the team:
- - - -
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
RED BULL
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
-
WILLIAMS
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
MCLAREN
To be confirmed. Fernando Alonso (Spain) set to join
-
FORCE INDIA
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
TORO ROSSO
Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
Carlos Sainz (Spain)
-
LOTUS
Romain Grosjean (France)
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
-
SAUBER
Marcus Ericsson (Sweden)
Felipe Nasr (Brazil)
-
CATERHAM
In administration and future uncertain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)
