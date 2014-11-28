LONDON Nov 28 Confirmed Formula One driver lineups for 2015 after Toro Rosso announced on Friday that Spaniard Carlos Sainz junior would race for the team:

- - - -

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton (Britain)

Nico Rosberg (Germany)

-

RED BULL

Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)

Daniil Kvyat (Russia)

-

WILLIAMS

Felipe Massa (Brazil)

Valtteri Bottas (Finland)

-

FERRARI

Sebastian Vettel (Germany)

Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)

-

MCLAREN

To be confirmed. Fernando Alonso (Spain) set to join

-

FORCE INDIA

Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)

Sergio Perez (Mexico)

-

TORO ROSSO

Max Verstappen (Netherlands)

Carlos Sainz (Spain)

-

LOTUS

Romain Grosjean (France)

Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)

-

SAUBER

Marcus Ericsson (Sweden)

Felipe Nasr (Brazil)

-

CATERHAM

In administration and future uncertain. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)