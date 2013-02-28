Feb 28 Confirmed Formula One lineups for the 2013 season starting on March 17 after Force India announced Germany's Adrian Sutil as their second driver on Thursday: - RED BULL Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Mark Webber (Australia) - FERRARI Fernando Alonso (Spain) Felipe Massa (Brazil) - MCLAREN Jenson Button (Britain) Sergio Perez (Mexico) - LOTUS Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Romain Grosjean (France) - MERCEDES Nico Rosberg (Germany) Lewis Hamilton (Britain) - SAUBER Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) - FORCE INDIA Paul Di Resta (Britain) Adrian Sutil (Germany) - WILLIAMS Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - TORO ROSSO Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Jean-Eric Vergne (France) - CATERHAM Charles Pic (France) Giedo Van der Garde (Netherlands) - MARUSSIA Max Chilton (Britain) Luiz Razia (Brazil) (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)