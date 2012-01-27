Lotus Formula One mechanics talk behind a row of tyres at the pitlane at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

LONDON Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus Formula One team, formerly known as Renault, have decided to name this year's car after their factory in central England.

The E20 car, to be unveiled online on February 5 before the first pre-season test in Jerez, will be the 20th that the Enstone facility has produced.

Team boss Eric Boullier said in a statement on Friday that the name recognised the contribution of the factory staff to performance on the track.

Enstone has been the headquarters since Benetton, who started as Toleman and won titles with the young Michael Schumacher before becoming Renault and winning again with Fernando Alonso, moved there in 1992.

Renault still provide the engines but no longer have a stake in the team which changed its name after last season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)