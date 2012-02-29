LONDON Feb 29 Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus team will take part in Formula One's final pre-season test in Barcelona from Thursday after resolving the chassis problems that sidelined them last week.

The former Renault team, who had to pull out of last week's test, said on Wednesday they were confident there would be no recurrence after re-designing and trying out new suspension parts at the factory in England.

Technical director James Allison said on the team website (www.lotusf1team.com) that the problems reported by French driver Romain Grosjean had been caused by the mounting of the upper front wishbone rear arm.

"It's been an intense few days, but I have to say that everybody has completed their tasks in tremendous fashion," he added.

"We designed the new parts, manufactured them, and fitted them to the chassis. We then completed the necessary tests satisfactorily and the chassis left for Spain.

Allison said the E20 car was now a kilo heavier than before as a result of the new parts but the extra weight would have "no significant impact on handling or performance" and there had been no need for further crash tests.

The test running from Thursday to Sunday is the last one before the season starts in Australia on March 18.

Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion for Ferrari, is making his comeback with Malaysian-backed Lotus after two seasons' absence. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)