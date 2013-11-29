Motor racing-Hamilton hopes for 'best v best' duel with Vettel
LONDON, March 27 Lewis Hamilton lost a battle but regained a rival after Sebastian Vettel won Sunday's Australian season-opener for Ferrari.
LONDON Nov 29 Venezuelan driver Pastor Maldonado will join Frenchman Romain Grosjean at Lotus next season, the Formula One team announced on Friday.
Maldonado, who was at Williams this year, replaces Finland's Kimi Raikkonen at the British-based team. The Finn is returning to Ferrari.
* World champion Marquez finishes fourth (Adds detail and quotes)
March 26 Maverick Vinales won a rain-delayed and shortened Qatar MotoGP season-opener on Sunday in a triumphant Yamaha debut for the young Spaniard.