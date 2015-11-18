LONDON Nov 18 Austrian Alexander Wurz has ruled himself out of the running to take over as principal of Manor Marussia, the smallest team on the Formula One starting grid.

"After a period of consideration, I have informed (owner) Stephen Fitzpatrick that I have taken the decision not to make myself available to Manor, the 41-year-old ex-Formula One driver told the BBC on Wednesday.

Manor will have a vacancy after next week's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with current principal John Booth and sporting director Graeme Lowdon resigning after reported differences with Fitzpatrick.

The British-based team last week appointed former McLaren veteran Dave Ryan as their new racing director.

Wurz, who is retiring from motorsport as a driver after this weekend's World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, had discussed the principal role with Fitzpatrick without a formal offer being made. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)