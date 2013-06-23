Driver of Audi R18 E-Tron Quattro Allan McNish (L) of Britain adjusts his helmet as driver number 2 Tom Kristensen (R) of Denmark speaks with a mechanic, just before the Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race in central France June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

LE MANS, France Denmark's eight times winner Tom Kristensen led a tragedy-tinged Le Mans 24 Hours race into the daylight on Sunday after compatriot Allan Simonsen was killed in a crash only minutes into the endurance event.

Kristensen, in the number two Audi he shares with British two times winner Allan McNish and Frenchman Loic Duval, was nearly two laps clear of the first of two Toyotas as the 18 hour mark was reached during one of many safety car interludes.

The first race fatality in 27 years at Le Mans cast a pall over 90th anniversary celebrations for the race on its 81st running at the La Sarthe circuit near the western French cathedral city.

Simonsen's Aston Martin team vowed to carry on and win their GTE Am class in tribute to the 34-year-old, who crashed his Vantage heavily into the barriers at Tertre Rouge on his third lap, at the request of his grieving family.

Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and organisers expressed their "profound sadness" after the experienced Dane was pronounced dead at the circuit medical centre.

The most recent fatality connected with the race was Frenchman Sebastien Enjolras, killed during pre-qualifying in 1997, but the last to die during the race was Austrian Jo Gartner in 1986.

Le Mans, the scene of motor racing's deadliest accident when at least 80 people died and scores more were injured in a 1955 disaster, ranks with Indianapolis and Monaco as one of the sport's great events.

After the accident, the next 58 minutes were led by the safety car as repairs were carried out to the barriers at Tertre Rouge until green flags signalled a return to racing on a glistening track dampened by showers.

There were to be many more safety car interludes over the coming hours while Audi, the dominant team of the last decade, suffered setbacks as they took the battle with Toyota through the night and into the dawn.

KNOCKOUT BLOW

Germany's Andre Lotterer led at the time of Simonsen's accident in the number one Audi R18 e-tron quattro diesel hybrid but his hopes of a third successive victory with team mates Marcel Fassler and Benoit Treluyer suffered a knockout blow at the quarter distance.

A problem with the motor generator kept the car in the pits for 43 minutes while mechanics worked to fix it and it eventually returned to the track in 24th place and 12 laps behind.

It was sixth after 18 hours but still 11 laps down, and 16 minutes off the pace, on the leading sister car.

The number three Audi also hit problems, dropping to fourth place where it remained through the night after limping back to the pits with a right rear puncture and then also requiring repairs in the garage.

While the number one car was stalled, Kristensen forged ahead with the number eight Toyota of France's Stephane Sarrazin, Britain's Anthony Davidson and Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi taking up the challenge.

The number seven Toyota of Austrian Alexander Wurz/Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre and Japan's Kazuki Nakajima was third.

Audi, winners at Le Mans for the past three years and 11 times in the last 13, had started in 1-2-3 formation after dominating Wednesday and Thursday qualifying with rivals Toyota in fourth and fifth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by John O'Brien)