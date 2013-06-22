LE MANS, France, June 22 The safety car led for most of a wet first hour of the 90th anniversary edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race on Saturday after Allan Simonsen crashed heavily in his Aston Martin.

The Dane, competing in the GTE Am class, spun off into the barriers on lap three at Tertre Rouge after just 10 minutes while Germany's Andre Lotterer was leading in the number one Audi R18 e-tron quattro diesel hybrid.

The safety car came out and remained at the front past the one hour mark as repairs to the barriers continued and Simonsen was taken to hospital.

The green flags were eventually waved to renew racing after 58 minutes under caution.

The number seven and eight Toyota TS030 hybrids, with Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre and Briton Anthony Davidson driving the respective cars, were placed second and third with the number two and three Audis right behind.

The 81st running of the race had started in wet conditions with the three Audis in formation after their 1-2-3 domination of qualifying at the La Sarthe circuit.

Audi have won the race for the last three years and 11 times in the last 13. Lotterer, with Switzerland's Marcel Fassler and French team mate Benoit Treluyer, won in 2011 and 2012. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tim Collings)