June 22 Danish driver Allan Simonsen has died after crashing at the Le Mans 24 Hours race in France on Saturday, organisers said in a statement.

Simonsen spun off into the barriers on lap three at Tertre Rouge after 10 minutes.

"In a serious condition, Allan Simonsen was transferred immediately to the Circuit Medical Centre where he died soon after due to his injuries," read a statement on the race's website (www.24h-lemans.com). (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)