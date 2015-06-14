LE MANS, France Porsche ended Audi's winning run at the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Sunday with a one-two finish and Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg triumphant at his first attempt.

The German, driving the number 19 works Porsche he shared with New Zealand's Earl Bamber and Briton Nick Tandy, took the chequered flag for the marque's first win at the Sarthe circuit since 1998.

It was Porsche's 17th Le Mans win.

The number 17 car of Australian Mark Webber, New Zealand's Brendon Hartley and Germany's Timo Bernhard finished second.

Audi's defending champions Andre Lotterer, Benoit Treluyer and Marcel Faessler completed the podium places in the 83rd edition of the endurance race.

