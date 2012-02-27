LONDON Feb 27 Marussia will miss Formula One's final pre-season test in Barcelona this week because their new car has failed a mandatory crash test, the Russian-licensed team said on Monday.

Marussia, formerly Virgin Racing, said the MR01 car had failed the final test after passing 17 previous ones.

Under new rules introduced this season, cars must have passed all 18 tests before they are allowed to run in the pre-season sessions.

"The team will not take part in the final pre-season test in Barcelona later this week and will instead focus its efforts on repeating the crash test at the end of the week," said a Marussia statement.

The British-based team's drivers are Germany's Timo Glock and French rookie Charles Pic, who needs as much mileage as possible.

Only Marussia and HRT have yet to present their new cars, although HRT said at the weekend that their's had finally passed the crash tests. They have not said whether they will test, however.

The 20-race season starts in Australia on March 18 which means that Marussia will be turning up in Melbourne with an untried car, having tested their 2011 one in Barcelona last week, assuming it does pass the test.

The team who made their debut as Virgin in 2010 have yet to score a point in Formula One. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)