LONDON, March 6 Marussia were given the all-clear to start the Formula One season after their new car passed the final mandatory crash test on Tuesday.

The Russian-licensed team, who gave the MR01 its track debut in a filming day at Silverstone on Monday, said in a statement they had cleared the last hurdle.

"The component in question actually passed an 'unobserved' crash test but has been performing inconsistently in the observed tests," said technical consultant Pat Symonds.

"The previous fail was only marginal so we needed to have a slightly more robust solution in place. A few minor adjustments to the original concept of the component was all that was required.

"We were all thrilled to see the new car out on track over the past two days and whilst we have a lot of catching up to do, we take heart from the fact that everything is back on a more positive trajectory."

The season starts in Melbourne on March 18.

Marussia, previously known as Virgin Racing, have Germany's Timo Glock and French rookie Charles Pic as their drivers this season. Their car was the last to pass the crash tests. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)