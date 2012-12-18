Motor racing-Wehrlein cleared for Canada
LONDON, June 1 Sauber Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared for next week's Canadian Grand Prix after medical tests following a crash in Monaco on Sunday.
LONDON Dec 18 Max Chilton will be the fourth British driver on the Formula One starting grid next season after back-markers Marussia said the 21-year-old would make his race debut with them.
Chilton, this year's reserve driver, will partner Germany's Timo Glock at the Russian-licensed team who have yet to score a point.
"It's hard to put into words how I'm feeling today, with the announcement that I will be racing for the Marussia F1 Team in 2013," said Chilton in a statement.
"I am very fortunate to have spent the last six races with the Marussia F1 Team as reserve driver, which means that instead of a standing start, I am already up to speed and at ease with the people, the culture, the systems and of course, the 2012 package."
ROME, June 1 Yamaha's MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has been passed fit to compete at his home Italian Grand Prix this weekend after injuring his abdomen and chest in a motocross accident.