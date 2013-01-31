LONDON Jan 31 Russian-licensed Marussia and Malaysian-owned Caterham will both present their new Formula One cars in the Jerez pit lane next Tuesday before the start of the first pre-season test.

Marussia, the former Virgin Racing team, said on Thursday that British rookie Max Chilton would be the first to drive the MR02 car.

The British-based team have yet to name a second driver, although reports in Brazil suggested it would be well-sponsored Brazilian Luiz Razia, last year's GP2 runner-up and a former tester for both Virgin and Caterham.

Caterham, who have French former Marussia driver Charles Pic as one of their drivers in the CT03 car, have also yet to say who will complete their line-up.

The two teams have competed in Formula One for the past three seasons without scoring a point and scrapped for 10th place last year, with Caterham securing it at the season-ending round in Brazil.

Marussia's decision to run their new car in Jerez means every team other than Williams will have unveiled their challengers before the start of testing. Williams plan to present theirs in Barcelona on Feb. 19. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)