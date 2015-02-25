* Manor F1 name Stevens as one of their race drivers

* Former Marussia team racing to be ready for Australia (Adds detail)

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, Feb 25 British driver Will Stevens will race for Manor F1 this season after new investors brought the former Marussia Formula One outfit back from the brink of oblivion.

Stevens, 23, made his debut with failed Caterham in last November's closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as those tail-enders also fought for survival while under administration. Before that, he was a Marussia reserve driver.

Marussia, who are now entered under the name of Manor F1 Team, have yet to name a second driver but indicated they would be present for the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

"The car with which Manor will begin the season is now in an advanced stage of build at the team's current race preparation facility in Dinnington, UK, where personnel are working 24-7 towards the air freight despatch date of 6 March," they said.

Marussia, who finished ninth overall last year and are in line for a much improved share of the sport's revenues and prize fund as a result, had hoped to start the season with their 2014 car.

However some rival teams, who have had to build new cars despite also feeling the pinch financially, vetoed that possibility.

'HUGE STRIDES'

Despite that, Manor said they were making 'huge strides' towards Melbourne.

Ferrari have said they will make their 2014 power unit available to the team, who owed their points to that Italian team's French protege Jules Bianchi finishing ninth in Monaco.

Bianchi suffered critical head injuries in an horrific accident in Japan last October and remains in hospital in France. Marussia's other driver last year was Britain's Max Chilton.

"It's very exciting to see everything coming together at Manor after the tremendous effort that has gone into saving the team," said Stevens.

"It would not have been possible without the incredible support we have received from all the suppliers and from within the sport, but most of all the fantastic team of people at Manor who are working around the clock to ensure we are ready for Melbourne.

"My thanks to the team for their confidence in me and I can't wait to see all the hard work rewarded when we line up on the grid in two weeks' time." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)