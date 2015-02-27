BARCELONA Feb 27 Marussia were named on a 10 team Formula One entry list on Friday, subject to conditions that included full compliance with the 2015 technical regulations.

The list, which does not include the failed Caterham team, said the revived Manor Marussia F1 team would compete with Ferrari engines.

Marussia, who have clawed their way back from the brink of oblivion, have named Britain's Will Stevens as one of their drivers. However, the governing FIA said that was subject to him holding a super licence. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)