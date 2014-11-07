Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
SAO PAULO Nov 7 The Marussia Formula One team has ceased trading with approximately 200 staff made redundant, administrators said in a statement on Friday.
Administrators FRP Advisory said the team had "no sustainable operational or financial structure in place to maintain the Group as a going concern.
"The joint administrators have now ceased trading Marussia F1 Team and unfortunately have had to make the remaining staff redundant," it added.
Marussia went into administration last month and missed last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix in Texas and this week's in Brazil. Fellow strugglers Caterham are also in administration and seeking a buyer. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.