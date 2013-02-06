JEREZ, Spain Brazilian Luiz Razia will race for Marussia this season alongside Britain's Max Chilton, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, runner-up in the GP2 championship last year, was the team's reserve in 2010.

Razia is expected to test the new MR02 car later on Wednesday at the Jerez circuit.

"The past two seasons in GP2 have been all about proving that I have what it takes and that I'm ready," he said in a statement. "This coming season will be all about rewarding the faith the team have shown in me."

