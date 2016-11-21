LONDON Nov 21 American marketing executive Zak Brown, who has brought numerous top sponsors into Formula One motor racing, has been appointed as the executive director of the McLaren Technology Group.

Brown, former head of CSM Sport & Entertainment, had been linked to the position after Ron Dennis was forced out as chairman and chief executive of McLaren last week.

"In this senior role, Zak's appointment will be a significant part of a restructuring programme that will align the Group's commercial and strategic operations relating to achieving success in Formula 1," McLaren said in a statement.

Brown added: "Having worked closely with McLaren for many years, I've been struck by the talent and ambition of the entire workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the business's many existing strengths, and building on them to drive future success in everything we do."

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)